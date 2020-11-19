Curiosità

Le donne a 40 anni sono le più belle: la scienza rivela che è l’età migliore per…

2020-11-19, di Redazione

Un vecchio proverbio recita: “La bellezza è come un fiore, nasce e presto muore”. Ma ne siamo proprio sicuri? Sebbene la saggezza popolare spesso si riveli lungimirante questa volta infatti non sembra essere “azzeccata” perché, secondo un sondaggio maschile, il fascino delle donne per sbocciare ci mette un bel po’. Il portale CougarItalia.com ha infatti condotto uno studio su un campione di 2.000 uomini di età compresa tra i 18 e i 35 anni secondo il quale, per il 58 per cento degli intervistati, le donne raggiungono il picco della loro bellezza a 35 anni. Ma non finisce qui: per il 52 per cento del campione il massimo della seduzione non si raggiunge prima dei 40 e per il 62 per cento il sesso migliora con l’avanzare dell’età.

La maggior parte degli intervistati concorda dunque sul fatto che le donne più mature sono quelle più sensuali, mentre solo il 25 per cento dei maschietti ha dichiarato di essere attratto dalle coetanee.  “Abbiamo chiesto al campione intervistato – aggiunge poi Alex Fantini, ideatore del portale CougarItalia.com – quale fosse l’attrice preferita ed anche in questo caso la maggior parte delle preferenze sono andate alle attrici quarantenni.

Chi sono le più belle?

Al primo posto, con il 27 per cento delle preferenze, si classifica la splendida 42enne Jennifer Connelly, i cui primi ruoli cinematografici furono in C’era una volta in America di Sergio Leone e Phenomena di Dario Argento. Seguono poi con il 25 per cento delle preferenze la 43enne Uma Thurman che è approdata al cinema nel 1987 con il film Kiss Daddy Goodnight di Peter Ily Huemer e, con il 24 per cento delle preferenze, la sua coetanea Rachel Weisz che, ha cominciato la sua carriera cinematografica nel 1995 con il film Death Machine, prima di recitare in Reazione a catena di Andrew Davis.

Tutte donne mature che, con il passare del tempo, sono diventate ancora più belle di quanto non fossero già da giovanissime e, con qualche ruga in più sul viso, continuano a fare impazzire gli uomini di tutto il mondo. Del resto, se l’amore (o l’infatuazione) non ha età a quanto pare la bellezza ce l’ha eccome.