Curiosità

Dormire coi piedi rivolti alla porta è un errore: la superstizione da brividi

2020-11-18, di Redazione

Dormire con i piedi rivolti alla porta non è una buona idea. Stavolta a dirlo non è la scienza, ma una vecchia credenza popolare. E una volta scoperto il motivo, anche i meno scaramantici forse cambieranno posto al cuscino e valuteranno bene in quale posizione dormire…

Che siate scaramantici o meno, le credenze popolari hanno sempre radici lontane e, dopotutto, anche un fondo di verità. Sono moltissime le storie legate al letto, al sonno e alla notte. Attorno a questa sfera della nostra vita si è creata nei secoli una lunga serie di tradizioni, scaramanzie e perfino paure. Qualche esempio? Mai poggiare un cappello sul letto: è lì che il medico poggiava velocemente il suo, quando arrivava in casa a visitare un malato in punto di morte.

Dormire coi piedi rivolti alla porta non è l’unica cosa da evitare

Stessa sorte toccata anche alle grucce: mai poggiare sul letto neanche loro. Il motivo? È lì che vengono appoggiate quando si veste un morto prima del funerale. Rientra in questo filone anche l’usanza di non rifare mai, assolutamente mai, il letto in tre. Si crede infatti che questo porti sfortuna alla persona più giovane tra le presenti, e che possa essere presagio di morte. E soprattutto mai scendere dal letto dalla parte sinistra. Come perché? La sinistra è notoriamente associata a Satana.

Ma allora perché è sconsigliato dormire con i piedi rivolti alla porta? Forse iniziate ad intuirlo. Questa posizione ricorda immediatamente quella dei defunti: è con i piedi rivolti verso la porta e le mani giunte in grembo che ricevono l’ultimo saluto dei loro cari. Insomma, la posizione ricorda un’immagina disgraziata e dolorosa, quindi secondo le credenze popolari è meglio evitare di replicarla quando si dorme. E che dire? Sarà suggestione, ma molte persone preferiscono cambiare posizione e pensare a cose belle…

