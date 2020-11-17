Curiosità

Ecco i 5 uomini più ricchi d’Italia: storie e patrimoni

2020-11-17, di Redazione

Chi sono gli uomini più ricchi d’Italia? Seguendo Forbes, la rivista americana specializzata nel settore, che a fine Ottobre ha aggiornato la classifica degli uomini più ricchi del mondo in base ai patrimoni. Andiamo a vedere i primi 5 uomini più ricchi d’Italia:

Leonardo Del Vecchio 24,2 miliardi di dollari

Leonardo Del Vecchio è il fondatore di Luxottica ed è l’uomo più ricco d’Italia. Partito da Agordo, un piccolo paese in provincia di Belluno ha dato vita alla più grande azienda di occhiali e lenti

Giovanni Ferrero 21,9 miliardi di dollari

Giovanni è il figlio di Michele Ferrero e dopo la prematura scomparsa del fratello maggiore Piero ha preso il timone dell’azienda di famiglia, la Ferrero colosso del cioccolato che ha fatturato 10,5 miliardi di euro nel 2017.

Giorgio Armani 11,1 miliardi di dollari

Giorgio Armani è un’icona della moda a livello internazionale. Il suo grande successo fa rima anche con il grande guadagno. Secondo “people with money” nel 2018 re Giorgio è stato lo stilista più pagato al mondo.

Stefano Pessina 10,2 miliardi di dollari

Padre di Alleanza Farmaceutica e CEO della Walgreens Boots Alliance non è più sul podio dei più ricchi d’Italia, nonostante la sua azienda leader nella distribuzione di prodotti per la salute e il benessere.

Augusto e Giorgio Perfetti 6,9 miliardi di dollari 

I fratelli Perfetti sono i presidenti della Perfetti Van Melle. Il nome magari non dirà nulla, ma sono i proprietari di tanti marchi tra cui: Vigorsol, Big Babol, Chupa Chups, Golia e tanti altri tra cui anche i celebri chewing gum Brooklyn.