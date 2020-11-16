Curiosità

Alle donne piacciono i brutti, lo dice la scienza: ma perché?

2020-11-16, di Redazione

Bello vuole bello, ma non sempre è così. Una ricerca dell’Università statale della Florida ha rivelato che a donne ritenute belle, impeccabili, piaccia avere accanto un uomo poco affascinante, almeno per quelle che sono le impalcature sociali su cui il mondo del “bello” si regge attualmente. Ma perché questo succede? Come mai le donne sentono di dover avere accanto un uomo che le altre non guarderebbero con interesse? Ecco qual è la motivazione secondo gli esperti.

Perché alcune donne si fidanzato con uomini “non belli”?

Una domanda che può far sorridere o arrabbiare, a seconda dei punti di vista. Comunque la si voglia vedere, possiamo dire che esiste una base scientifica che in qualche modo legittima l’idea che esiste un modello di bello e un modello di brutto e che, se anche all’apparenza possano sembrare incompatibili, sono complementari. Come anticipato, è stata l’Università statale della Florida a studiare questo tipo di attrazione poco usuale. Sembra che le donne assunte a campione ritengano, a livello psicologico, di sentirsi più serene con accanto una persona che non badi costantemente al loro aspetto. Insomma, se si sentono libere di mangiare una pizza o un panino che conti più di 150 calorie senza sentirsi in colpa, vivono con più tranquillità anche la coppia. È come se avendo un uomo accanto che in qualche modo alzi gli standard di bellezza nella coppia, loro si sentano in dovere di non abbassare mai la guardia.

Con un uomo accanto, invece, che non sembri un modello da passerella, ma una persona “normale”, anche con qualche chilo in più, molte donne si sentono più sicure e libere. Avere accanto una persona che non sembri perfetta, sempre secondo i canoni impossibili e non sempre edificanti imposti dalla società in cui viviamo, rende la vita meno difficile, più facile da affrontare ogni giorno.