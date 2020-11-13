Coronavirus

Covid, nuove zone rosse: ecco le regioni che rischiano di più

2020-11-13, di Domenico Coviello

Nuove zone rosse anti Covid in Italia, oltre alle già presenti Piemonte, Lombardia, Valle d’Aosta, Provincia autonoma di Bolzano e Calabria. Saranno stabilite forse già oggi 13 novembre. Toscana e Campania rischiano molto. Dopo che ieri Emilia-Romagna, Veneto e Friuli Venezia Giulia hanno varato restrizioni più forti e mentre per la Campania è in atto uno scontro politico che va avanti da diversi giorni. Il governatore Vincenzo De Luca ha annunciato nuove misure restrittive in arrivo, tra cui l’istituzione di zone rosse “nelle città dove si registra un alto livello di contagi” e limitazioni per i negozi.

Le regioni in bilico

Sono dunque queste al momento – CampaniaEmilia-RomagnaVeneto e Friuli – le quattro regioni a rischio di passaggio dal giallo all’arancione o al rosso, nell’Italia divisa cromaticamente in tre dal Covid. Ma c’è anche la Toscana. E altre potrebbero vedersi riclassificate tanto che il Lazio è pronto a varare un’ordinanza che adotta in parte le limitazioni delle zone arancioni. Tutto dipenderà dall’analisi dei dati che la cabina di regia del ministero della Salute farà entro venerdì 13 novembre.

Lo scontro politico

Dal punto di vista politico la situazione è sempre più tesa. Il ministro degli Esteri, Luigi Di Maio, ha sferrato un attacco su Facebook che è parso contro il presidente della Campania, Vincenzo De Luca. Di Maio, napoletano di Pomigliano d’Arco, ha invocato l’impiego dell’esercito e della Protezione civile a Napoli e in altre aree della regione. Il ministro Francesco Boccia ha tentato di mediare promettendo sostegno a De Luca “se adotterà misure più rigorose” contro il coronavirus. “Arrivano immagini terribili dalla Campania – aveva attaccato Di Maio -: una persona è morta al pronto soccorso (dell’ospedale Cardarelli, ndr), altre stanno sulle barelle in condizioni preoccupanti. Questa non è più un’opinione. Non è una gara di battute tra chi è più sceriffo. Abbiamo davanti strutture ospedaliere al collasso”.

Ospedali e medici in Campania

Lo “sceriffo” sarebbe il presidente della Campania, che dopo aver minacciato il lockdown regionale, senza proclamarlo, continua a invocare da molti giorni quello nazionale. E che ha rinfacciato nella videoconferenza con gli Enti locali al ministro Boccia di aver avuto solo sette anestesisti a fronte di una richiesta di 1.400 sanitari in più, un mese fa. “Dal 24 ottobre la Campania ha sul tavolo, attraverso la Protezione civile, la disponibilità di 2.236 operatori sanitari – ha risposto Boccia -. Arruolateli e se avete bisogno di altri volontari facciamo un bando ad hoc solo per la Campania questa mattina, ma basta polemiche”. “Nessun ospedale da campo verrà in Campania”, ha smentito poi De Luca su un’ipotesi che pure circola da giorni. E anche il sindaco Luigi de Magistris, che annuncia imminenti misure, si è dichiarato contrario all’esercito.

Roma, stop al passeggio in centro

Il ministro Francesco Boccia si è spinto anche fino a Natale invitando a passarlo con “il nucleo familiare più stretto” come misura anti-Covid. Un segno –  forse – che le restrizioni potrebbero durare più a lungo in tutta Italia. Del resto anche il premier Giuseppe Conte è tornato a parlare di “sacrifici importanti” richiesti ai cittadini. Intanto si muovono anche i sindaci. A Roma chiuse nel fine settimane le fermate Spagna e Flaminio della metropolitana (pieno centro storico) e divieto di passeggio nelle zone più frequentate delle città. Si va insomma verso la “serrata light” dell’Italia, soprattutto nei fine settimana, per cercare di frenare i contagi ed evitare il vero lockdown nazionale.