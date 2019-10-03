Conoscete la figlia di Tom Cruise e Nicole Kidman? Ecco Isabella [FOTO]
Si chiama Isabella Cruise ed è la prima figlia adottata negli anni ’90 dall’ex coppia hollywoodiana formata da Tom Cruise e Nicole Kidman. Recentemente è balzata agli onori della cronaca per alcune sue importanti dichiarazioni su “Scientology”. In una lettera aperta ha raccontato senza reticenze la sua esperienza nella chiesa fondata da L. Ron Hubbard nel 1954 e le sue parole hanno destato molto scalpore: “Stavo annegando nei miei problemi, poi è iniziata la mia avventura di outing ed è stata inaspettata. Era quello che stavo cercando. Il pezzo mancante. Un lavoro duro, un grande sforzo, ma ne vale la pena. È stato esattamente ciò di cui avevo bisogno. Sarei annegata nei miei problemi se loro non fossero stati lì”. Isabella, detta Bella, pare abbia anche un ruolo di spicco all’interno della Chiesa. E’ infatti un’auditor, ovvero una sorta di consulente spirituale che ha anche il compito di selezionare ed “arruolare” nuovi adepti. (Continua dopo la foto)
Aunque su madre adoptiva, Nicole Kidman, tiene un historial de no haberla mencionado en las ceremonias de entrega de premios, en medio de afirmaciones de que estuvieron alejados durante años, Isabella Cruise, pareció extender una señal de paz pública a la actriz, llamando su nueva línea de moda de ‘Kidman’. La diseñadora de 25 años demostró que no estaba totalmente distanciada de la estrella al lanzar su línea “BKC”, que significa Bella Kidman Cruise #kidman #isabellacruise
Il matrimonio segreto della figlia di Tom Cruise
Isabella Cruise nel 2015 è convolata segretamente a nozze con il suo storico fidanzato Max Parker di 1 anno più grande di lei al Dorchester Hotel di Londra. Sempre stando a quanto riferito da fonti a lei vicine il matrimonio sarebbe stato celebrato secondo il rito di Scientology, proprio come avvenuto per suo fratello Connor, il secondo bambino adottato dalla coppia negli anni ’90, che lo scorso marzo ha sposato Silvia, la fidanzata italiana.Loading...Загрузка...
Una cerimonia che ha fatto molto discutere per una assenza importante, quella di Nicole Kidman, alla quale sembra non sia stato recapitato alcun invito per volontà del suo ex marito Tom Cruise. “Tom non ha mai preso in considerazione l’idea di invitare Nicole al matrimonio perché ritenuta una ‘persona repressiva’ dalla chiesa. Le ha voltato le spalle molti anni fa e non si è mai guardato indietro. Connor sta seguendo le orme paterne e non disobbedirebbe mai a Tom”, ha dichiarato un insider. I problemi di coppia tra di loro, è risaputo, sono nati proprio a causa di alcune incomprensioni scoppiate a seguito della “fede” smisurata dell’attore hollywoodiano.
